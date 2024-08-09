Friday will be cooler than average with the threat of heavy rain

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms are possible for I-25 and the plains overnight, with lightning and heavy rain being the main hazards. Clouds will linger into Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 72;

Friday will be mostly cloudy and over 10 degrees below average. Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 78;

Friday will be mostly cloudy with cool temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 78;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with cool temperatures. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 71;

Friday will be cool and mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 71;

Remaining cool and cloudy on Friday with a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s in the plains. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening and overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 79/80;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mountain valleys will reach highs in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and return back to near-normal levels by Sunday. Each day this weekend will be sunny to start and then thunderstorms will develop across the region in the evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.