Friday will be cold in southern Colorado but it doesn't last long

Tonight's Forecast:

Cold air settles into southern Colorado tonight, coming in behind a cold front that moved through the region Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens with a partly cloudy sky tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 9; High: 26;

Partly cloudy and cold on Friday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 29;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Friday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 30;

Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures and SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 35;

Partly cloudy and cool, but warmer than the plains. Wind will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 7; High: 31;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Friday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 20s/30s;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Friday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Winds will turn back to a SE direction and will be light between 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg/Trinidad forecast: Low: 14/13; High: 33/34;

Partly cloudy and chilly with ESE wind from 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy on Friday with mountain valleys warmer than the eastern plains, reaching mid-30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

By Saturday we are starting to warm back up with generally highs in the 30s in the plains and 40s in the mountains. Sunday will be warmer with the 50s returning to the plains. On Sunday, snow showers will move back into the mountains, favoring areas along and west of the continental divide.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

