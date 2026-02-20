Friday will be chilly and gusty with spotty snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear, chilly, and finally calm overnight!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 35;

Friday will be chilly with variable wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with spotty snow showers possible throughout the day. An inch or less is expected.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 40;

Friday will be chilly and partly cloudy with a quick burst of snow possible. It is expected to bring less than an inch. It will be breezy with 8-12 mph wind, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 41;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of spotty light snow showers, with less than an inch of accumulation expected. It will be gusty with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 29;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic snow showers on Friday. Accumulations will be between a dusting and up to 3 inches. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 31;

It will be partly cloudy with chilly conditions on Friday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of snow showers during the day, with accumulations of an inch or less.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be gusty on Friday with variable wind direction, with sustained wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph. A quick round of snow is possible in the afternoon, with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/19; High: 40/43;

It will be windy and chilly on Friday. Wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting 35-45 mph. There is a chance of a quick burst of snow early in the day, with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 20s-30s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold on Friday. Wind will be gusty from the WNW at 15-25 mph, gusting 30-45 mph. Snow showers are likely in the morning, ending in the afternoon. Mountain valleys can expect to see between a dusting and as much as 4 inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is trending much calmer with seasonable temperatures rising back to the 40s and 50s.

____

