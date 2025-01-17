Friday will be a nice day ahead of snow and bitter cold coming in after dark

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a breeze overnight from the NW which will downslope off the mountains and keep I-25 and the plains warmer than average. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s in the lower elevations. The mountain valleys will be colder, dropping to the single digits and teens.

Friday Forecast:

The daylight hours will be pleasant with breezy wind and seasonable temperatures. In the evening, a strong cold front and snow are expected to move through southern Colorado.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted in our area in the counties in purple, going into effect at 5 pm on Friday and expiring at 8 pm on Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 46;

A nice day with seasonable high temperatures. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm. Snow moves in after 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 50;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with nice weather during the day. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm. Snow will move in after sunset.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 51;

Friday will be a nice day with mostly sunny conditions and W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 30 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm. Snow will move in after sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 40;

Friday will be partly cloudy with cool temperatures. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 43;

It will be mild and breezy on Friday with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm. Snow moves in around sunset.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with mild temperatures. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 5 pm for Crowley and Otero Counties. Snow moves between I-70 and HWY 50 between 4-8 pm and south of HWY 50 after about 8-9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 47/52;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a breeze and mild temperatures. Snow won't move in until well into Friday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

Mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Friday with a cold morning and mild afternoon. Snow showers will move in from the north and move south through the night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be cold with snow showers. Snow will gradually wind down from north to south in the evening.

This is a look at expected snow totals from Friday night through Saturday night:

