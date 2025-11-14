Friday temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear with unseasonably warm temperatures. Wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 73;

Friday will be another very warm day in Colorado Springs. The high temperature is almost 20 degrees above average. It will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 77;

Very warm on Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 73;

Friday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 70;

Very warm on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the plains with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/39; High: 71/76;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday with breezy wind out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is now expected to remain warm. Highs will be in the 50s to 70s. There is a chance of rain showers on Sunday afternoon for I-25, and a wintry mix in the mountains.

Then, conditions begin to cool down next week. Temperatures will be dropping to the 40s and 50s for the week ahead.

