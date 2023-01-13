Friday temperatures 10 degrees above normal, even warmer Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Friday will be mostly sunny with high clouds. Winds will be light and temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average! Lovely!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with light SSE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 35. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 32. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 53; Low: 28. Mostly sunny with light winds from the SSW at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. High temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-50s with a light breeze and a few high clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/60; Low: 31/31. Mild on Friday with sunshine and a light breeze from the WSW.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Breezy and sunny for the mountain valleys on Friday, warming to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to rise into the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s for the mountains and 60s in the plains! Then on Sunday, clouds will move into the eastern plains and snow will move into the mountains. This will cool down temperatures by about 5-10 degrees on Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

