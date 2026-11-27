Tonight's Forecast:

Lows are expected to drop into the 30s with a few clouds overnight. Dry conditions continue across southern Colorado for Thursday evening though.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 60;

Another warmer than average day is expected for Friday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine is expected for the last day of the week. The mild weather continues for Saturday with gusty winds. A big cool down will move in by Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 68;

A similar story is in store for Pueblo on Friday with dry time and above seasonal average temperatures. Saturday stays mild with wind gusts up 40 MPH possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

Another day of above average temperatures is expected for Friday with 60s and sunshine. Mild and dry conditions move in for Saturday too ahead of a cool down on Sunday. Also, Saturday will be gusty across Fremont county.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 50;

Friday stays mild and dry for Woodland Park. Saturday will be slightly cooler with a few chances at flurries with more clouds and wind. Sunday will be cooler across Teller county too.

Mountains forecast: Low: 22; High: 39;

Friday will stay nice, ahead of changes Friday night into Saturday. The central and northern mountains will see decent snowfall with 6"+ possible. Blowing snow will likely hinder travel conditions too over the high country. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible

Extended outlook forecast:

After a nice Friday with above average temperatures and sunshine, expect a slightly cooler Saturday with mountain snow. Southern Colorado stays dry into Saturday for the most part. Sunday will be much cooler across the area with dry conditions sticking around. The beginning of next week will rebound to be back above averages with sunshine. By the middle of the week another system will roll in and possibly spill close to southern Colorado. More details to come...

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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