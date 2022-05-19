Friday starts blustery, ends with snow and rain showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through southern Colorado overnight between about 11 pm and 5 am. Overnight will be overcast with cooling temperatures, yet the really cold air won't move in until Friday night.

Friday's Forecast:

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect at noon Friday until 6 pm Saturday for El Paso and Teller county, and areas north into the Denver Metro and adjacent northern Colorado Front Range mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 pm Friday until 6 pm Saturday for the Wet Mountains and valley and Sangre De Cristos mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 48; Rain and snow showers possible after 2 pm and likely after 6 pm, lasting through Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations 3-6", mostly on grass and roofs. Total liquid-equivalent precipitation: 1-1.5".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 57; Rain showers possible after 4 pm and likely after 8 pm, transitioning to snow showers by Saturday morning with a mix of rain and snow lasting through mid-day Saturday. Snow accumulations 0-1", mostly on grass and roofs. Total rainfall: 0.25-0.5".

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 57; Rain showers possible after 5 pm, transitioning to snow overnight with snow showers lasting until mid-day Saturday. Snow accumulations 0-2", mostly on grass and roofs. Total rainfall: 0.5-1".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 41; Snow showers possible by noon, and likely after 3 pm lasting until Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations 10-14". Total liquid-equivalent precipitation: 1.5-2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 32; Yes, you read that right the morning temperature will be warmer than the afternoon as temperatures cool down all day. Rain and snow showers are possible after 2 pm and likely after 6 pm, lasting through Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations 8-12". Total liquid-equivalent precipitation: 1.5-2".

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Cloudy with some drizzle on Friday, with a slight chance of rain showers overnight into Saturday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/47; High: 69/73; Unfortunately far southern Colorado will miss out on most if not all the moisture from this storm. Expect clouds Friday and a slight chance of rain showers overnight into Saturday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 40s-70s; The central and northern mountains will see snow showers Friday afternoon with a mix of rain and snow below 8,000 feet. Expect a full transition to snow for mountains and mountain valleys (except for a wintry mix in San Luis Valley) into Saturday morning, lasting until early afternoon. Snow accumulations above 8,500 feet 7-11" and below 8,500 feet 1-5". Total liquid-equivalent precipitation: 0.25-0.75".

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be chilly in the 30s and 40s with snow showers. Sunday begins to rebound with clearing sky conditions and highs to the 40s and 50s. Then Monday through Wednesday we will be below average still, with temperatures rebounding to the 50s and 60s.

