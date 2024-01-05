Friday remains unsettled in southern Colorado with a mix of sun, clouds, and periodic snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers continue overnight and will gradually lighten up on Friday morning, clearing out from west to east.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 38;

Friday will be partly cloudy and generally snow-free during the morning and early afternoon. A quick burst of snow is possible in the late afternoon and evening. This second round of snow will accumulate to an inch or less.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 39;

Cool and partly cloudy on Friday. There will be a break in the snow from the morning to the early evening, then another quick burst of snow possible in the late evening. This second round of snow will accumulate to an inch or less.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 39;

Snow will end early Friday morning, but then another round of snow is possible in the evening into Friday night. This second round of snow will accumulate to an inch or less.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 30;

Partly cloudy with peeks of sunshine Friday morning, then snow starts up again Friday afternoon into the evening. This second round of snow will accumulate to an inch or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 35;

Partly cloudy and snow-free on Friday from the morning to early afternoon. Another round of snow is possible late Friday afternoon and evening with an inch or less of additional accumulation.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Light snow showers and clouds expected in the morning, ending by about noon. Conditions will gradually clear during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/22; High: 35/35;

There will be a break in the snow on Friday late morning through the early afternoon. Another burst of snow is possible Friday evening into the overnight. An additional inch as much as 2 inches possible with this second round.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s;

Conditions will be partly cloudy early on Friday with snow-free conditions until the afternoon and evening when another round of snow showers is possible. This round of snow will be moving from north to south over the mountains and linger overnight into early Saturday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be chilly, about 10 degrees below average but we will be dry with partly cloudy conditions. Sunday will also be mostly dry, but the next storm moves into the mountains on Sunday afternoon, making its way east into I-25 and the plains late Sunday night into Monday. This next storm on Monday will be colder and windier. Stay tuned for expected snow totals as the First Alert5 team analyzes the data.

____

