Friday remains cool with limited fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

The winds will die down this evening and it will be a calm and cold night. Conditions will remain partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 53; Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 60; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly cloudy with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 59; Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 45; Mostly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 48; Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s; Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/25; High: 57/60; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly cloudy with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm for the San Luis Valley. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be chilly with highs in the 30s in the mountains and foothills and 40s in the plains. There is a chance of spotty snow showers across the region, favoring the mountains and foothills. A quick inch or two of snow is possible for elevations above 7,000 feet.

Sunday dries out with only a few spotty showers and temperatures rebound back to the 50s and 60s. The week starts in the 50s and 60s on Monday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Then a good dose of moisture arrives with a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring rain and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and a transition to snow possible overnight into Wednesday morning.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

