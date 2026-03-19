Friday may be the start of Spring, but we are skipping straight to summer this year

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be very mild, with lows about 10 to 15 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny and generally calm tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 80;

Toasty on Thursday, with the current forecast tying the March 19th record in Colorado Springs. If we reach 80, it would mark the first 80-degree day of the year, well ahead of the average of May 9th. It will be sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 85;

Thursday will be very warm, with the forecast high of 85 just shy of the March 19th record of 86. It will be sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 85;

A toasty and dry day with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

It will be sunny on Thursday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 77;

It will be very warm on Thursday with sunshine. Wind will be light, out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 80s;

It will be mild in the morning, above freezing, and hot in the afternoon in the mid to upper 90s. Wind will be variable in direction, at 5-10 mph, with gusts to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/41; High: 81/85;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Thursday. Wind will be variable in direction, at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be warm and dry on Thursday with highs in the low to upper 70s. The wind will be breezy out of the WNW at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb a couple of degrees each day, peaking on Saturday in the 70s to 90s. March all-time records could be broken by Friday or Saturday, in addition to the daily records.

A breezy cold front cools us by about 20 degrees on Sunday! But it will still be very comfortable in the 60s for the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.