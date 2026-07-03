Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with red flag warnings until midnight

Tonight's Forecast:

Humidity will not recover much tonight for I-25 and the mountains, with current red flag warnings in effect through midnight. Air quality alerts also remain in effect overnight due to wildfire smoke. Weather conditions will be mild and with a light breeze.

Air Quality Alert:

Red Flag Warning Friday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. It will be hot and hazy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 100;

AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. A hazy, very hot, and dry Friday is ahead with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 98;

AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. Friday will be hot and dry with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 84;

AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. It will be mostly sunny with a hazy sky and very warm on Friday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 89;

AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. It will be hazy and hot on Friday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be very hot on Friday with mostly sunny and hazy sky conditions. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 95/99;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. It will be another very dry day with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s-90s;

AIR QUALITY ALERT for the upper Arkansas River, Wet Mountains, and northern San Luis Valley until at least 9 am. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. It will be a hazy and hot day in the mountain valleys with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the 4th of July weekend, humidity will slowly rise across the region. This will give some relief to firefighters at the Aspen Acres Fire, plus there will be spotty thunderstorms developing both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain hot, generally in the 80s and 90s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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