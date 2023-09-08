Friday feels like summer before a weekend cold front arrives

Today’s Forecast:

Friday feels like summer with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny and we will have a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 54.

Sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 56.

Sunny on Friday with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 54.

Sunny today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 84; Low: 53.

Sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s.

Sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 88/89; Low: 55/57.

Mostly sunny today with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday feels much like today with warm temperatures but with increasing clouds. Then on Sunday a cold front will drop temperatures about 10 degrees and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and overnight. There is potential for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding on Sunday evening. Cloudy, rainy, and cool weather sticks around Monday. The rest of the week sees sunshine early with afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures remaining below average in the 60s in the mountains and 70s in the plains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

