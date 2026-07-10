Friday brings more thunderstorms before hot and dry weather takes over

Tonight's Forecast:

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger at night, ending between midnight and 1 am. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Friday Flash Flood Watch:

The Aspen Acres Fire is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH from noon until 8 pm on Friday. Even a small amount of rain can cause dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Take all warnings seriously!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph, with stronger gusts under a thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with increased cloud cover as thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. The Aspen Acres Fire remains under a flash flood watch. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny before thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be sunny and hot in the morning, with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 89/93;

Friday will be mostly sunny with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with spotty thunderstorms possible from late morning to early afternoon. Wind will be variable in direction at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is looking sunny, hot, and dry. There is a low chance of an afternoon storm on Saturday in the mountains and I-25. Otherwise, expect sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s to 100s.

The sunshine and heat will be the status quo heading into next week. Wind will also be gusting 25-35 mph each day next week, increasing fire danger.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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