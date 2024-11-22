Friday brings beautiful weather to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average overnight in southern Colorado. The wind will be light and the sky will be clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Friday will be 10 degrees above average in Colorado Springs. It will be sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 61;

A beautiful Friday is in store with a high temperature of about 6 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and wind will be less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Friday will be sunny and mild with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Mostly sunny and mild on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 61;

It will be a sunny and mild Friday so get outside if you can. Wind will generally be less than 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Friday. Wind will be less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/31; High: 63/63;

It will be a warm and sunny day on Friday thanks to downsloping wind from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s-60s;

Mostly sunny with a breeze out of the W gusting 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be as warm as the low 60s in Salida and as cool as the mid-40s in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs about 3-5 degrees warmer than Friday's highs. Winds will be breezy, especially in the mountains where they will gust 30-40 mph. On Sunday, a cold front will move through in the afternoon, dropping temperatures by a few degrees, but overall, it will still be a nice day.

