Friday and the weekend remain warm with breezy winds in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight, and temperatures will be very mild for early January. Some overnight lows will remain above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 59;

Friday will be warm, with a forecast high reaching 14 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 65;

It will be warm once again on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday. Wind will be gusty, out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 51;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday. Wind will be gusty, from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 56;

It will be another mild day on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be warm on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/34; High: 57/62;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday. Wind will be gusty, out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday in the mountain valleys. Winds will be gusty, from the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph. Snow is likely all day along and west of the Continental Divide. A few stray showers may spill over the mountains east of the divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warmer-than-average conditions will continue through the first weekend of January. Both days will be in the 50s and 60s across the region, but Sunday will be the warmer day of the two. Sunday is going to be the breezier day of the weekend with W wind at 10 mph gusting 20-40 mph.

Temperatures will gradually fall next week, with low 60s on Monday and then low 40s by Friday.

