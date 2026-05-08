Friday and Mother's Day weekend feel spring-like; next week feels like summer

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with seasonable low temperatures. There will be a light breeze overnight with NW wind at 10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Friday will be just slightly warmer than average with ENE wind at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 75;

Friday will be sunny and warm with ESE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

It will be warm and sunny on Friday with ESE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

It will be sunny and mild on Friday with NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Friday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

A nice Friday is ahead with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/38; High: 72/76;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be calm and partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be warm.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend, Saturday will be warm in the 60s to 80s with a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. A cold front moves in before dawn on Sunday morning, dropping the high back to about 5 degrees for Mother's Day, with a low chance of a sprinkle in the morning.

Next week, high pressure is our dominant weather pattern, leading to highs in the 70s to 90s! This will give us summer fever for sure!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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