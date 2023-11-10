Fresh resorts, fresh powder, and mainly clear skies for your weekend ski plans

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain

Happy almost-weekend ski and board fiends! As we approach the second weekend of the new season, we’ve got more resorts opening!

Breckenridge will debut their new 5-chair 2-seater replacement on their opening day tomorrow, now upgraded to a smooth high-speed quad. Loveland will also be opening tomorrow along with Vail. Wolf Creek is projected to open Saturday. Among already open resorts, A-Basin is still operating with one run and one lift open, the intermediate Lower Mountain Blues. That’s true for most resorts right now – open runs are generally beginner and intermediate with the more technical terrain still being prepared. If you are a beginner though, make sure you check the open run list before heading out!

This week’s snowstorm wasn’t as prolific as our last, but our resorts still picked up a healthy several inches. Breckenridge grabbed seven inches in the last two days, Vail nabbed three inches of fresh powder, and Loveland a cool two.

All told, our four open resorts are all reporting 18 inches of base depth snow today, with about 20 on the season thus far. We'll have the data on resorts opening tomorrow and Saturday next week.

If you’re hitting the slopes Friday, some weak upper-level energy skirting to the south of the state will lead to mountain clouds during the afternoon and a spot snow shower of little consequence. High pressure will be in control Saturday and Sunday, making for dry conditions with slowly warming temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the 30s for most bases, and low 20s at summits. By Sunday, those highs warm to the mid-40s to low-50s.

