Fresh air and moisture moves into southern Colorado on Friday

An Air Quality Alert for high concentrations of ozone and wildfire smoke will be in effect until midnight. The air quality is expected to improve on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

A couple of degrees above average on Friday with much better air quality expected. Thunderstorms will be possible after 2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Friday will be sunny and hot with the haze starting to clear out. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 94;

Partly cloudy on Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Friday with improved air quality. Thunderstorms will be possible in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Friday with much-improved air quality for Monument and the Tri-Lakes. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Mid-90s to 100 in the plains on Friday with improved air quality. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 90/91;

Partly cloudy and hot on Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will rise to the low to mid-80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday is going to look very similar to Friday's weather. Temperatures will be about the same and thunderstorms will be possible from the mountain to the plains.

Sunday onward will be sunny, dry and HOT in Colorado. Temperatures will be close to breaking records by Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

