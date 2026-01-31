Freezing fog to create frost in the plains on Saturday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front is pushing westward through the eastern plains of Colorado tonight. It is bringing higher humidity with it, which will lead to the development of low clouds and freezing fog tonight. The fog will lead to frost formation on elevated surfaces and light snow flurries. Be cautious while driving due to low visibility and the potential for icing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 52;

Patchy freezing fog possible in the morning, followed by a sunny and mild afternoon. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 50;

Starting with areas of freezing fog on Saturday, the afternoon will become sunny. Wind will be variable, at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

There is a chance for some low clouds and patchy fog early on Saturday morning, but the majority of the day will be sunny. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 47;

It will be mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday. Wind will be from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 51;

Low clouds are possible early Saturday morning, but the majority of Saturday will be sunny. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s-50s;

Areas of low clouds and freezing fog will gradually dissipate between 8 am and 11 am. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/18; High: 53/55;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning with a mostly sunny afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains on Saturday with mild afternoon temperatures. Wind will be breezy out of the NW at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a very warm start to February with highs in the 50s and 60s regionwide, which will be about 10-15 degrees above average. Monday is trending warm again with many 60s likely! The next cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing a 10-degree cool down and a chance of light snow.

