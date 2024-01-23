Freezing fog in the eastern plains tonight; mild afternoon on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Light snow continues in the mountains, ending between 9 pm - 11 pm.

Overnight there will also be the development of freezing fog in the eastern plains where high humidity will lead to fog and the freezing temperatures will create a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces, plants, cars, bridges, etc.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Yuma, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties beginning at 8 pm Monday and lasting until 11 am Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 47;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with near-average temperatures. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 50;

Seasonable temperatures on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and E wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 42;

Partly cloudy and warming nicely on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 43;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Those under the dense fog advisory may remain overcast all day. Temperatures will rise to the upper-30s to upper-40s, depending on how much sunshine your city sees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/26; High: 46/48;

Partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and likely to be dry with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High clouds will remain in the forecast every day with enough sunshine to make it feel very comfortable outside. Temperatures will generally be near average. There is a chance of some showers on Friday along with a cold front. Looks like the best chance to see accumulating snow will be in them mountains and I-25 south of the Arkansas River.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.