Freezing fog and icy roads Thursday morning to make for another nasty commute

Today’s Forecast:

Icy roads and freezing fog are creating dangerous travel problems this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8:00 am for El Paso and Pueblo counties. Road temperatures are well below freezing, and both major and minor roadways are covered in either packed snow or ice.

Black ice has formed this morning, and it is likely to linger longest over bridges and overpasses. You should expect travel issues on those surfaces into the afternoon.



Check out what our crews saw at Barnes Road and Chaparral Road on the east side of Colorado Springs.



Icy Conditions Cause Nightmare for Commuters Thursday Morning

On the plus side, low pressure is moving out of the state this morning. As it gets farther away, skies will clear heading into the afternoon hours, and it will become mostly sunny. However, it will remain cold today, with highs in the 20s, 30s and lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 18. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued this morning until 8 am for El Paso and Pueblo counties. On top of the potential for freezing fog and poor visibility, your morning commute will also be impacted by snow on the roads and black ice. Speeds should be reduced this morning to avoid any slipping and sliding.

Pueblo forecast: High: 32; Low: 12. After record breaking snowfall yesterday at the Pueblo Memorial Airport (5.8"), the roads this morning are going to be icy and snow covered. Dense fog this morning will give way to a sunny and cold afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 20. Cold this morning, with snow covered and icy roads for the morning commute. With sunshine this afternoon and highs in the upper 30s, snow should melt away from areas that receive direct sunlight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 12. With the cold air in place this morning, we're expecting snow covered and icy drives across Teller County. Highs this afternoon will warm to near freezing, with sunshine helping to melt some snow and ice from the roads.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Icy roads and foggy conditions will make for a tricky and slow commute to work this morning. With sunshine returning after the fog burns off, we should melt away some of the snow that we saw on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Cold temperatures will remain on Thursday in the wake of yesterday's storm. Skies will turn sunny this afternoon, with increasing clouds heading into our Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A few lingering flurries and areas fog this morning will give way to increasing sunshine and warming highs this afternoon. Most areas should surpass the freezing mark.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Any early morning snow showers will continue to wrap up during the day on Thursday as yesterday's storm moves east. Sunshine and breezy west winds will follow this afternoon, with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The pattern will turn fairly quiet over the next several days in Southern Colorado. Upper level winds will largely remain out of the northwest – that’s where our storm conveyor belt is. This set up will provide multiple snow opportunities to the mountains – but keep the Plains dry.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s and 40s Friday, with more widespread and warmer 40s on Saturday. Highs will cool slightly on Sunday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy on Saturday, particularly near the mountains, as some stronger upper-level winds mix down to the surface.

Expect notable snowfall through this weekend on the ski slopes, and winter driving conditions over mountain passes.

High pressure should lead to a slight warming trend by early next week.

