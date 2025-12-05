Freezing fog along the Arkansas River tonight; warmer temperatures on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Areas of freezing fog are expected along the Arkansas River and HWY 50. Slow down if you are driving and encounter low visibility. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold tonight in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 40;

Friday will be partly cloudy with high clouds. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 39;

It will be partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 43;

Friday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 37;

Partly cloudy on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 40;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with light wind out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

There will be patchy fog in the morning along the Arkansas River, which will gradually clear through the morning. The daytime will be warmer with high clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/18; High: 39/43;

It will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures on Friday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with breezy wind out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday night through Saturday night, there will be heavy snow in the mountains, generally along and west of the Continental Divide. This will create tough travel in the high country. In southeastern Colorado, this weekend will generally be dry and cool, but comfortable.

