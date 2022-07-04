Fourth of July fireworks will also come from Mother Nature

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across Southern Colorado this evening, with most of the storms expected to wrap up right between 8-10 pm. Storms are moving slowly from southwest to northeast, and with the slow moving nature of these thunderstorms, locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible in some areas. Other storm threats will include small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90; We're warming back to the 90s on Monday, with gorgeous weather early in the day followed by isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Most of rain should taper off by sunset, leaving us dry for fireworks in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 96; Hot and dry early in the day, with increasing clouds and the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms from late afternoon to early evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 92; Dry skies for the first part of our July 4th in Fremont County, with showers and thunderstorms to follow during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 77; Pleasant morning temperatures will give way to upper 70s by the afternoon and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Rain chances locally will be running around 50%, which is higher than areas east of the interstate.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; A warm Fourth of July for the Palmer Divide and Tri Lakes region this year, but the heat is only part of the story as afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will also be possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 90s; Rain chances will be diminished across the eastern Plains on Monday compared to areas closer to I-25. Any storms that do form should stay sub-severe, and wind down around sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; A warm Fourth of July this year, and also potentially stormy at times during the afternoon and early evening hours. By sunset, most of the rain should be gone.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Mostly sunny skies early will turn overcast by the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains. If you're planning to be outside in the high country tomorrow, it's best to do that early in the day before rain and lightning develops.

Extended outlook forecast:

Daily storm chances look to remain in our forecast through Thursday, with mid-week storm chances looking higher than Tuesday due to a wetter and more unstable environment. For now, Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week, but that could change as we get a better handle on the monsoon and timing of any mid-week disturbances.

High pressure is expected to dry us out as we head towards next weekend, with well above average highs set to return to Southern Colorado.

