Fourth day in a row with high fire danger ahead of nice weekend changes

Today's Forecast:

Day 4 of consecutive Red Flag Warnings in Southern Colorado today, as the air remains extremely dry. Today's warnings are in place from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM. This will be the 9th day this month with Red Flag Warnings. Both sustained winds, and wind gusts, will be weaker than in the last few days. Nonetheless, conditions remain dry and breezy enough that it remains important to avoid outdoor burning.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with partly cloudy skies late this afternoon. Expect wind speeds of 10-20 mph from the west northwest, gusting 25-35 mph this afternoon. The strongest gusts will be west of I-25. Along I-25 will see gusts in the 20-25 mph range.

Highs today will be in the middle to middle 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. The end of February will continue to feature mild, dry and breezy weather, with our fourth day in a row under a Red Flag Warning. Peak gusts today should stay in the 20s, with some stronger gusts to 35 mph in the foothill regions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 29. After "cooling down" to 70 on Thursday, today's high will soar into the middle 70s. Driven by breezy to gusty downslope wind, another Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 11 am to 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 38. Friday's forecast will feature more of the same, high fire danger and warmer than average temperatures. Wind gusts today could top 35 mph at times this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. Friday's forecast will be mild and sunny, but remaining breezy from late this afternoon until early this evening. Peak wind gusts to 35 mph and relative humidity in the single digits and teens will warrant another Red Flag Warning today, in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Although it will be breezy to gusty again on Friday, higher relative humidity should keep us out of Red Flag Warning criteria this afternoon. Peak wind gusts today will be around 20-30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and breezy again on Friday, with enough moisture in the atmosphere to keep us out of Red Flag Warning. Northwest winds will be sustained this afternoon at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Wind prone spots in Huerfano and Las Animas counties will remain gusty on Friday, with another Red Flag Warning being issued from 11 am to 6 pm for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Instead of much needed moisture, more strong wind will blow across the mountains on Friday, with peak gusts up to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday remains very dry, and similarly warm — with highs again in the 60s and 70s. There will still be some gusty breezes in places like Teller County and the southeastern mountains, but wind direction is likely to be southerly east of I-25.

The jet stream will move back into Colorado on Sunday as a cold front moves into the Plains. The jet flow leads to the potential for modest northern mountain snow. Across the Pikes Peak Region, upslope flow will keep more clouds in the sky and highs will be in the lower 60s. A brief sprinkle is possible in the afternoon or evening, with low overall chances. Woodland Park and Teller County in general have the highest chance of seeing precipitation — and even there, it's not much.

Another system will approach and impact Colorado from Tuesday to Wednesday. This is a fairly warm pacific system, which favors rain as the early precipitation type on Tuesday below 8,000 feet. There are multiple possible evolutions of this system in track and strength. With respect to track, much will hinge on the position and strength of high pressure over Mexico— the same high that's been giving us so much warm and dry weather — which could nudge the storm northward. For now, expect rain on Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Wednesday morning. Snow levels will drop as precipitation continues, so there is the potential for a mix to a snow changeover on Wednesday morning over the Palmer Divide.

A third system is likely to bring more precipitation late next week. There is a bit more cold air with this system, so a rain-snow mix is possible for the lower elevations. Stay tuned.

____

