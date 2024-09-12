For the first time since mid July, Red Flag Warnings will return on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

A potent area of low pressure over Idaho and Montana will lead to increasing W/SW wind today over Southern Colorado. With the potential for 30-35 mph wind gusts this afternoon and relative humidity in the teens, elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be met. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today at noon and continue until 8 pm.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings for Southern Colorado on Thursday, September 12, 2024

Daytime highs will be hotter today because of the downslope wind, topping out in the 80s and 90s on the Plains, with mostly 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys. We could also see some haze and smoke by this evening from large fires burning in California.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 53. Hot, dry and windy on Thursday, with our high in Colorado Springs soaring into the upper 80s. The wind will be gusting from southwest this afternoon up to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 53. Hot, with strong wind gusts and low humidity this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today starting at noon.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 54. Hazy sunshine and hot on Thursday, with our daytime high expected to climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Peak gusts could top 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Warm on Thursday, with hazy sunshine and peak wind gusts up to 35 mph in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. A very warm and windy Thursday, with hazy sunshine and increasing smoke late this afternoon and evening from wildfires burning in California. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from noon until 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, dry and windy on the eastern Plains on Thursday. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at noon for the following counties: Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at noon for the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday, with peak gusts this afternoon up to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a couple of stormy and unsettled afternoons, our weather today will warm, hazy and windy. Peak gusts in the mountains on Thursday could top 40 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

As low pressure lifts northward into Canada on Friday, the wind will weaken over Southern Colorado. Highs will be around 5 degrees cooler thanks to the passage of an early morning cool front. Our high in Colorado Springs on Friday will top out in the lower 80s.

Highs will warm up this weekend, with mid 80s set to return to Colorado Springs by Sunday. Another disturbance that drops into the West Coast this weekend will bring the potential for showers to the mountains by Sunday, with dry skies expected for now on the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains.

