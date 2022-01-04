Follow Live: Damaging wind storm expected across the Front Range today

11:57 a.m. | Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting a small grass fire southeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small #grassfire in the 1200 block of S El Paso St — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 4, 2022

11:18 a.m. | Strong wind gusts are beginning to push through the Pikes Peak Region.

Gusting to 55 mph at I-25 and Garden of the Gods road! Gusts this strong are a danger to semi-trucks with light loads @AlanRoseWX @NWSPueblo #cowx pic.twitter.com/yYR7iJBO1v — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) January 4, 2022

A strong wind storm is forecast to blow through Colorado today with gusts broadly between 30 to 60 mph along the I-25 corridor.

KOAA Weather High Wind Warning 1/4/2022

High wind warnings are in effect locally across the Pikes Peak Region and down along the Sangre De Cristos.

Pueblo and Fremont counties are not in the wind warning, but gusts could still hit the 40 to 50 mph range through the daytime.

Damaging wind gusts are possible across southern Colorado, especially over the mountains in western El Paso and Teller counties.

Wind gusts will be broadly in the 40 to 60 mph range in the High Wind Warnings, but gusts up to 80 mph will be possible over 8,000 feet.

Gusts over 50 mph start showing up in areas like Colorado Springs by 9 am and only get stronger through the lunch hour.

Powerline, tree damage, and flipped semi-trucks will be the primary damage concerns today.

