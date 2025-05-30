Foggy skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and storms on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

After rain and unseasonably cool temperatures on Thursday, areas of fog have developed across parts of Southern Colorado this morning. Here in El Paso and Pueblo counties, a Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 9 am.

Sunshine and warmer highs will follow the fog that we're seeing this morning as highs are expected to climb by as much as 15-25 degrees from yesterday. Lingering moisture will allow for showers and thunderstorms to form over the high county this afternoon, with a chance for some spillover showers through early this evening near the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. As the morning fog lifts, we should see plenty of blue sky in the Pikes Peak Region. As storm clouds build over the mountains today, we'll see the potential for some showers and thunderstorms later today and this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 53. Dense fog this morning should clear out by 9 or 10 am, leaving us with sunshine as we approach your Friday afternoon. Showers that form in the mountains will drift towards I-25 this evening, with a slight chance of rain today for Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 51. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms should hold off until after 3 pm today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 41. Sunshine and warmer weather has returned to Teller County, and just in time for the weekend. Increasing clouds this afternoon will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a chance for thunderstorms anytime after 3 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry northerly flow will combine with high pressure to bring the Plains a much warmer day on Friday, with highs this afternoon soaring into the middle to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. While showers won't be as numerous as yesterday, we'll continue to see enough moisture in the air on Friday to lead to at least spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. The work week will conclude with warming highs and increasing clouds this afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms form in the mountains today. Storms should wrap up by early this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Compared to today, similar weather conditions will persist this weekend, with 70s and 80s for highs on the Plains. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday by several degrees in most areas. Daily storms will fire over the mountains, with a chance for showers to spill over towards I-25 each afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 80s on Monday ahead of a potent cold front that will cool highs down to the 60s in most areas by the middle of next week. Rain showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous next week as well, with the potential for heavier rain by Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.