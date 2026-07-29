Flooding remains a risk on Wednesday following a flash flood emergency at the Aspen Acres Fire Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to move through the plains tonight, dissipating or moving into Kansas between 10 pm - midnight.

Wednesday Flash Flood Risk:

After a flash flood emergency on Tuesday, the Aspen Acres Fire zone will face another risk of flash flooding on Wednesday. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the burn zone from noon until 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 86;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with near-average temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain being the main hazard.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 91;

Wednesday will be warm and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms are possible once again in the afternoon and evening, bringing the risk of heavy rain.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 91;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 84;

Wednesday will be warm and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening bringing the risk of heavy rain.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening and night bringing a risk of heavy rainfall.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/62; High: 89/93;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon. The main hazard from storms will be heavy rainfall.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday, but the coverage will decrease each day as the region begins to dry out. The weekend is trending hot and sunny for most of southern Colorado. There is potential for a few thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday, but the chance right now looks low.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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