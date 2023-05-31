Flooding rain and hail expected during Wednesday's thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

In Colorado today there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms from the mountains to the plains. The main threats today will be flash flooding, hail, strong wind gusts, and an isolated tornado.

Emergency officials advise people to stay away from rushing water in creeks as conditions can change fast and turn deadly.

Thanks to News5 viewers who shared video and images of a landspout tornado near Lamar on Tuesday. According to reports, there is a 1/4 mile long debris field along the 6000 block of County Road MM with a barn blown down and another damaged. At least 3 trees were blown down and one home has minor damage.

Landspout spotted near Lamar

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 49. Showers and thunderstorms possible any time after 1 pm through tonight. Storms may be strong today with heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Thunderstorms are expected today after 1 pm through tonight. Hail and strong winds as well as flooding rain is possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 52. Showers and thunderstorms possible anytime after 11 am through this evening. Heavy rain and hail are possible with storms today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 39. Showers and thunderstorms possible anytime after noon through this evening. Heavy rain and hail are possible today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Warming up nicely before clouds and thunderstorms take over this afternoon. Storms are possible from about 1 pm through tonight. Hail and heavy rain are the main threats today.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. The day begins sunny with thunderstorms possible early today anytime after 1 pm through tonight. Storms may be severe today with hail, strong wind, heavy rain, and tornadoes all possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/76; Low: 48/50. Strong thunderstorms are likely today and will be possible early on, anytime after 11 am. hail, strong wind, heavy rain, and tornadoes all possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous in the mountains today. The main threats will be lightning, small hail and torrential rainfall. Flash flooding is possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be similar temperature wise to today, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Thunderstorm activity will be much spottier on Thursday. Then heading into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will cool down to the 50s and 60s for highs with clouds and rain.

