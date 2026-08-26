Flooding and severe storms likely in Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will bring an increased threat of severe weather and flash flooding to Southern Colorado, and here at News5, we are on Weather Alert today. Storms will start to form in the mountains by early in the afternoon, reaching I-25 and the Plains after 2-3 pm. As storms move east, flooding and severe weather will remain possible on the Plains through late this evening. Today's storm threats will include the potential for 1-2" hail, 60 mph gusts, and frequent lightning.

Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, topping out in the 70s, 80s and lower 90s, Overnight lows tonight will cool down to the 40s, 50s and lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 56. Today will be seasonably warm and unsettled, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. Storms today will be capable of 1-2" hail,

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. After four days in a row in the 90s, our high of 88 degrees this afternoon will be our first time back in the 80s in more than a week. Along with the cool down will come an uptick in showers and storms late this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. Highs will be cooler this afternoon and skies will be stormy. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 49. Clear skies and sunshine this morning will give way to an unsettled and stormy afternoon, with multiple rounds of rain possible through at least early this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. We should see a fair amount of sunshine until mid to late afternoon when storm clouds increase and thunderstorms begin to form. Storms today will be capable of large hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Storms will be slower to develop today. By late this afternoon and evening, storms will become more widespread over the southeastern Plains. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible, as well as 1-2" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Storms aren't likely to form until late this afternoon or early this evening, but once they arrive, they will be capable of heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop towards early to mid afternoon, and could be on the stronger side today compared to what we have seen so far this week. Heavy rain and frequent lightning could impact any outdoor plans in the high country today, so keep an eye on your weather app ahead of any fun in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday, topping out at 84 degrees in Colorado Springs. Showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous late this week as moisture and instability both fall off.

This trend will continue into Friday as high pressure expands towards Southern Colorado. Highs will return to the lower 90s on Friday, with an isolated afternoon storm possible in the Pikes Peak Region. Saturday looks similar, but hotter and mainly dry. Our next cold front arrives Sunday, dropping highs back towards the 80s heading into next week, with more numerous showers returning to our forecast.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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