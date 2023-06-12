Flood Watch Monday with more heavy rain for parts of southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A Flood Watch for Teller and El Paso counties will remain in effect until midnight tonight. Already this morning, it has been a very busy start to the day, and it's only expected to get wetter from here. The heaviest rain will move into Southern Colorado this afternoon and evening.

It's a Weather Alert Monday, with flooding rains and severe thunderstorms today for Southern Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sHkFHHvu2l — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 12, 2023

Even with today's highs some 10-20 degrees below average, severe weather will also be a concern later today. One or two storms could turn severe across the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon, with a better chance of severe weather later this afternoon for the southeastern Plains, including Pueblo and the southern I-25 corridor. Golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts will be the main storm threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 47. Showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to the potential for heavy rain this afternoon, and an isolated severe thunderstorm or two for the Pikes Peak Region. Additional rainfall totals through this evening are expected to range between another 0.5" and 1.5", with isolated amounts up around 2". All of El Paso County will remain under a Flood Watch until at least midnight tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 51. Showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon, and along with periods of heavy rain, a few thunderstorms could reach severe criteria. Hail up to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts will be the main storm threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 50. Rain showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon, with periods of heavy rain possible. Heavier showers could trigger flooding in low-lying areas, as well as near swollen creeks and streams.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 37. Foggy this morning, with showers and thunderstorms to follow this afternoon. All of Teller County will remain under a Flood Watch until at least midnight tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A wet and cool start to the week, with the potential for heavier rainfall and stronger thunderstorms this afternoon around the Palmer Divide. A Flood Watch will remain in effect until midnight tonight for the Tri-Lakes area, as well as all of El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, along with the potential for a some severe weather late this afternoon and evening. Across the eastern Plains, some storms will be capable of producing golf ball sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. A weak, short-lived tornado will also be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Heavy showers and strong thunderstorms this afternoon, along with the potential for a few storms to reach severe criteria between 1-6 pm. Any storms that do turn severe will be capable of hail up to 2" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Showers, thunderstorms, and even a few snow for some of our higher mountain peaks today. Dangerous lightning and hail will be the main storms threats across the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Late Monday night and Tuesday morning should be relatively dry before showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. A few storms Tuesday could potentially reach severe status. Drier air is expected to push into the state on Wednesday, with only a few spotty afternoon showers in our forecast. Warmer highs, with dry skies Thursday will be followed by a weak cold front Friday that will help to bring a few more showers and storms to Southern Colorado.

Looking ahead to the weekend...sunshine and heat look to return to the Southern Colorado as highs will soar into the 80s and 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.