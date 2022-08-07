Flood watch in effect with heavy rain Sunday evening

Today’s Forecast:

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from noon until midnight for Huerfano, Custer, and Fremont Counties and the Sangre De Cristos Mountains and the Wet Mountains. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 pm until midnight for Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, western Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Kiowa counties. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall, with accumulations as high as 1 to 3 inches. Watch for flooding in urban areas, roads, creeks/rivers, and burn scars.

FLOOD WATCH in effect this afternoon until midnight. The heaviest rain falls this evening and after sunset. Stay weather aware today!#COwx pic.twitter.com/IT7WrxS1Mg — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) August 7, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 pm with the heaviest rain this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. FLOOD WATCH from noon to midnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 83; Low: 55. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 87/88; Low: 60s. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight for counties listed above.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 57/56. FLOOD WATCH from 2 pm to midnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. FLOOD WATCH from noon to midnight for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Some showers linger into Monday morning as well as low clouds. A few more afternoon thunderstorms are possible on Monday. The coolest day of the week will be Monday in the 70s and 80s and then conditions dry out and warm up gradually through the rest of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

