Flood watch in effect Friday in Colorado

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect today starting at noon and lasting until tonight at 3 a.m.

KOAA Flood Watch August 25, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 57. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely from noon until 3 a.m.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 62. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely from noon - 2 a.m.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 63. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are expected from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 49. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are expected between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 52. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely from noon until 3 a.m.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. for Crowley, Otero, and Lincoln Counties. Showers and thunderstorms are expected between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/86; Low: 58/58. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon starting at 1 p.m. through 3 a.m.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. FLOOD WATCH from noon - 3 a.m. for Custer County, the northern Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountains. Showers and thunderstorms are expected between 11 a.m. - midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, the storms will be less widespread, favoring the mountains and I-25, but there may be a few flash flood warnings issued. Temperatures will be cool on Saturday in the 60s-80s with cloudy conditions. Sunday will start to warm up a bit with more sunshine then a few isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will be the best day to be out and about this weekend if you want to dodge the rain.

