Flood and severe threats on the rise for southern Colorado

So far, so good, with a really nice start to our Friday morning in Southern Colorado. Storms will initiate across the mountains, and along and north of the Palmer Divide after the lunch hour before spreading southeast into the rest of the state. After 3-4 pm, widespread, heavy rain will be possible throughout the region. Flood Watches have been issued for El Paso and Pueblo counties, and will remain in effect from noon until midnight.

KOAA weather Another round of heavy rain on Friday has triggered a Flood Watch this afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado

Along and east of I-25, there will also be a severe threat today. Some storms will be capable of large hail and strong winds. Storms should wind in most areas between 8-10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. A bright, blue morning will give way to another stormy, action-packed afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region. Storms will start to fire up between 2-4 pm, with rain possible until late this evening. A Flood Watch will remain in effect for El Paso County from noon until midnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 51. Sunshine this morning will give way to another active afternoon in Pueblo County, where a Flood Watch will remain in effect from noon until midnight. Storms should hold off until after 2 pm, with rain possible well into this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. After a quiet morning, skies will turn unsettled by the afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms pushes back into Southern Colorado. Stronger storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. We're expecting another stormy day as we look towards Friday afternoon with a fair amount of rain and thunderstorms in our forecast, with showers expected to taper off around sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Unseasonably cool today for northern El Paso County, but this cool for mid-June weather won't be the big story. Instead, it will be more rain and more thunderstorms, with a Flood Watch in effect from noon until midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. The warmest weather today will be across the eastern Plains, due in large part to a much later arrival of storms compared to areas farther west. Storms on the eastern Plains will be strongest between 4-10 pm, with large hail, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and a few weak tornadoes our main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Compared to the rest of Southern Colorado, drier air along the southern I-25 corridor will keep our storm chances much lower than the rest of the region. That said, any storms that do form could turn strong or marginally severe.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. The great outdoors will be the stormy outdoors this afternoon, with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected across the mountains on Friday. Across the higher mountain summits, some snow and graupel will be possible from any stronger storms that pass by.

We're not done with the rain yet as Saturday's forecast will remain stormy, with even a Slight Risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon across the eastern Plains. Large hail, frequent lighting and still some very heavy rainfall will be the main threats as storms could be quite intense Saturday afternoon from 1-6 pm.

After several weeks of near constant rain and thunderstorms, a drier shift in the weather pattern will begin on Sunday, with a sunny and warm Father's Day on tap for Southern Colorado.

