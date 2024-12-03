Flirting with the 60s on Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

A strengthening ridge of high pressure over the intermountain west will bring a noticeable warm-up to the Plains this afternoon, with highs on Tuesday as much as 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. In Colorado Springs, our high will climb into the upper 50s, with Pueblo today expected to top out in the lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 30. A noticeable warm-up for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday as our high this afternoon warms to near 60 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 26. A mild mix of sun and clouds, with today's high climbing into the lower 60s in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. On Tuesday, we can expect warmer than average highs this afternoon, an increase in clouds towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 24. Savor the sunshine on Tuesday as we'll see a mix of 40s and lower 50s this afternoon across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon as we'll be on sunset watch this evening as I'm expected it to be picture worthy across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Warming highs and calm, quiet weather can be expected on Tuesday, followed by a slight cool down on Wednesday .

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. On Tuesday, we'll see a mix of light westerly winds, mild highs, and partly cloudy skies for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A stunning week ahead for the Sangres de Cristos and Wet Mountains, with today's highs warming into the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front will drop our high down to the lower 50s on Wednesday before returning to the mid 50s for both Thursday and Friday.

We'll see a mixed bag of weather for the weekend. Temperatures both days will still warm into the 50s. Saturday looks like the nicer day of the two this weekend, with increasing clouds Sunday followed by our next storm early next week. It's early, but Monday's forecast is likely feature snow and wind, and a high near 40 degrees.

