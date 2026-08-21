Flirting with record temperatures on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows near-average, up to 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 94;

It will be a hot Friday, with the current forecast set to tie the daily record for August 21st of 94°, set in 2007. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph. The chance of storms is low, around 10-20%.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 99;

It will be a toasty Friday with the forecast high just shy of the record of 101 for August 21st. It will be partly cloudy with a very low chance of thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 96;

It will be hot on Friday with a light breeze. The sky will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 85;

Friday will be warm and partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

It will be hot and partly cloudy on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be light out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Friday with mid 90s to low 100s. The chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon is very low, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 93/97;

Friday will be partly cloudy with a low thunderstorm chance. It will mostly be a hot day with a light breeze out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be very warm on Friday with partly cloudy conditions and spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Winds will generally be light, out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorm chances will increase through the weekend across southern Colorado, and daily thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast next week.

Temperatures will peak on Friday and then remain above average in the extended forecast.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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