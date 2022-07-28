Flash floods are expected in southern Colorado Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be much cooler than average with clouds and off and on rain showers. Rain will be heavy at times, leading to flash flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect today for the entire News 5 viewing area. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.

A FLOOD WATCH is in place all day!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 56. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 60. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Humid with some clouds in the morning then afternoon thunderstorms and heavy rain likely.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 57. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 48. Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 60s. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm for Crowley, Otero, and Las Animas Counties and from 4 pm Thursday to 3 am Friday for Kiowa, Prowers, Bent, and Baca counties. Showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely from early afternoon through the evening. Burn scars will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings more thunderstorms and a flash flood risk to southern Colorado. Then we gradually dry out in the plains and warm back to summer-like temperatures through the weekend and next week. Thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains through the weekend.

