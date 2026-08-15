Flash flooding will be possible each afternoon this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The threat for heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will return to Southern Colorado this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning, and trust me when I say, this will be the time of the day to run your errands or go on a hike. Anytime after 12-1 pm, storms will begin to pulse up around the higher terrain. As they move east into the Plains this afternoon, they will strengthen quickly. Today's storm threats will include: 1-1.5" hail, 50-60 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Storms should wind down in the metro areas by 5-6 pm, with some isolated storms possible into the evening hours. Storms on the Plains will continue well past sunset tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 55. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to another stormy afternoon. Scattered to numerous storms will develop around 12-1 pm in the foothills before pushing east into the Pikes Peak Region after 1-2 pm. Multiple rounds of rain will continue through this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Thanks to an active monsoon pattern, we will continue to see a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms this weekend in Pueblo County. A few of our storms today could turn severe.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 61. Our weekend will start out with dry skies this morning with a stormy Saturday afternoon to follow. Although severe threats will be lower west of I-25 than on the Plains, strong thunderstorms could still bring heavy rain to our forecast today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 50. Storms will fire off as early as the lunch hour in Teller County and much like the past few days, several rounds of rain will be possible into the evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. It will be a stormy start to an unsettled weekend, with storm chances running high this afternoon for the Palmer Divide. This area can be a breeding ground for severe weather and that will be on the table today after 1 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Yesterday was a busy one on the Plains, and today's threats for severe weather and flooding look to be just as high as yesterday. Storms today will be capable of 1.5" hail and 60 mph gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. We've seen a few showers already this morning in the mountains and once we hit the afternoon hours, storms will become widespread around the Raton Mesa and southern I-25 corridor. Storms should dissipate here after 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. The mountains zones will be under the gun for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms today. This will increase our threat of flooding today in the Aspen Acres burn scar, where rainfall rates could exceed 1-2" in 30 minutes. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect from noon to 8 pm.

KOAA weather Flash flooding will remain very possible this weekend near the Aspen Acres burn scar

Extended outlook forecast:

Additional moisture will surge into the state on Sunday, with a rinse and repeat pattern as we look to close out the weekend with strong to severe thunderstorms. Much like today, it will be dry in the morning, and that will be the time to get outside.

Highs on Sunday will drop down to the upper 70s before returning to the lower to middle 80s on Monday. As high pressure quickly expands towards the Four Corners Region early next week, this will dry out the atmosphere. A few afternoon showers will still be possible on Monday in the Pikes Peak Region, but Tuesday looks dry and hot, with a high up near 90 degrees.

A cold front Wednesday will increase rain chances before storms chances look to favor the mountains late this week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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