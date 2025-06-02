First week of June brings stormy pattern to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

June has started off how March ended. Wet. Storms this afternoon will continue moving southeast tonight, in a pattern that has been rinse-and-repeat. A couple of weaker showers and periodic clouds remain possible later tonight although the main thunderstorm action should be done for the day as there is no longer energy available to sustain storms once the line moves past. The late evening storms last night were due to the collision of multiple outflow boundaries from decaying storms. Tonight with more organized - but still weak - flow in place, we're more likely to see a few remnant showers and sprinkles moving off the mountains later on.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

Mostly cloudy early tonight, becoming partly cloudy by 10PM. An isolated additional shower or two is possible before 10 PM. Otherwise, comfortable with a light layer for outdoor evening plans. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, decreasing overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 88;

Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy by 11PM. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph, decreasing overnight. Mild and comfortable. Clouds increase a bit before sunrise.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 82;

Mostly cloudy early tonight, becoming partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible before 10 - the main storms have moved out though. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 74;

Mostly cloudy through 9 PM, becoming partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy overnight. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm chance before 11 PM. There's only one isolated line tonight - so you may not get anything. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph, becoming south at 10-15 mph overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 80/82;

Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy overnight, with an increase in clouds again before sunrise. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy overnight. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms will be widespread on Monday afternoon in southern Colorado, as a boundary moves north. Isolated severe storm potential will exist over the eastern plains counties. That said, as has been the case over the last several days...some spots won't get a storm. A cold front will arrive in the evening, bringing in heavy rain overnight into Tuesday morning. Once that activity wraps up, more storms will form over the mountains Tuesday afternoon with scattered storms moving over I-25. Temperatures Tuesday will be cool for June - in the 60s for most areas - depending on how much sunshine your city gets.

The week remains unsettled as a whole - more storm chances continue Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons and into next weekend. The daily trend favors less and less storm coverage from Wednesday to Friday, going from widespread, to isolated and more focused in the mountains. But there's no fully dry day in the forecast.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.