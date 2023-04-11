First warm spell of the year to bring record heat to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After what has to have been the nicest day of the year so far, we're expecting our weather to stay mellow and our skies clear into the overnight hours. This will lead to a nice and mild evening as temperatures initially will be slow to cool. Chilly weather will return by the morning, with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 81; Here comes the heat! For the first time this year, we're expecting to warm into the 80s in the Pikes Peak Region. Our forecast high of 81° should be enough to break the existing record of 80° (1982).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 86; After warming to 79° this afternoon, further warming will bring us the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday. Our forecast high of 86° looks to come just short of the existing record of 88° (2018).

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 83; If today gave you a little taste of spring fever than Tuesday's forecast may just have you feeling like summer is right around the corner. We can expect sunshine, light breezes and lower 80s in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 72; With 70s in Teller County for the first this year on Tuesday, it's safe to say that spring may have officially sprung. Wednesday will be just as warm, but windy, with high fire danger returning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Warm and sunny on Tuesday, with temperatures easily warming into the middle to upper 70s along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s; Ready or not, here comes our first real taste of spring warmth for the Plains this year. On top of middle to upper 80s for daytime highs, we're looking at a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday for the east and southeast Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Tuesday's weather although very warm, will be one of the nicest days of the year so far. Expect sunny skies, light southwesterly breezes and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Mainly sunny skies will help to bring some serious spring fever to the mountains on Tuesday. This looks to be our warmest day of the year so far, with 50s and 60s for afternoon highs.

Extended outlook forecast:

With more heat for Southern Colorado on Wednesday and a lower benchmark for record highs, I'm fully expecting several daily records to fall. The warmest air will settle into the lower Arkansas River Valley, where some lower 90s will be possible. The downside to Wednesday's forecast will be an increase in the fire danger, with Fire Weather Watches already being issued across Southern Colorado due to stronger winds and very dry air.

Fire danger will remain elevated on Thursday before our next storm arrives on Friday. With relatively warm temperatures late this week, rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and early Saturday, with some snow mixing in by Saturday morning as colder air settles in.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.