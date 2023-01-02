First storm of the year to bring snow to parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Our latest storm will spread heavy snow into the mountains tonight, with some of that energy expected across the I-25 corridor as well. With the storm tracking farther north, we should escape with only minor accumulations in most areas. Areas that could see a few inches of snowfall include: Pikes Peak Region, Teller County and the Palmer Divide. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Palmer Divide from 7 pm Sunday until 5 pm Monday. On top of 1-3" of snowfall, areas of freezing drizzle could bring a light glaze of ice to roads, bridges and overpasses during the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 37; A cold and somewhat unsettled start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region. A morning mix of freezing drizzle and light snow will give way to the chance for some additional light snow showers throughout the day. Snow totals from a trace to 2" will be possible, with the best accumulation potential being north of Woodmen.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 44; A few overnight flurries may return at times on Monday, but for the most part, snow from this storm is mainly expected to miss us to the north. A dusting will be possible, but don't count on much in the way of accumulations for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 44; A few light snow showers will be possible tonight and into the day on Monday across Fremont County. Better accumulations are likely to impact west and southwest parts of the county, with only a trace to 1" expected around Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 31; A cold and unsettled day for Teller County, with snow that begins this evening continuing into the day on Monday as wrap-around moisture should keep a few flakes in the forecast. Snow totals from 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; A Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 7 pm will continue through 5 pm Monday. Even though snow totals won't be especially high from this storm, we're also tracking the potential for some light freezing drizzle that could impact our roads in northern El Paso County. Snow totals from 1-3".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Southeastern Colorado will stay largely untouched from the latest storm to come out the West Coast. A few light snow showers will favor areas north of Highway 50, with up to 1" of accumulation in these areas, and perhaps a light dusting south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s; Although a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible over the next 12-24 hours, impacts are expected to remain fairly minimal for the southern I-25 corridor, with perhaps a light dusting of snow in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the Sangres through 11 am Monday, with as much as 10" of fresh powder in some areas. This could lead to possible delays and road closures in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

By late Monday night, the storm will be pulling away from Southern Colorado. We will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. A gradual modification in temperatures will follow through the middle to end of the week as highs look to rebound to above average territory by Friday.

A weak impulse Friday night into Saturday right now looks to bring mainly breezy energy to Southern Colorado, but will need to be watched closely for any snow potential.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

