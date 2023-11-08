First storm of November arrives today, with rain and snow for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds, rain and snow by the afternoon as our next storm approaches Southern Colorado. A cold front will sweep in from the north this morning, setting the stage for a windy and much colder day. Some moisture associated with the front will bring the potential for a few rain or snow showers to northern parts of El Paso and Teller counties around the lunch hour. This first burst of snow (or rain) could be intense, but should be short-lived.

We'll see the main energy from the storm arrive later this afternoon and evening. Snow levels will hover around 5,500 feet, with mostly rain below that. The most active part of the storm will be from late this evening into very early Thursday morning, with snow expected to come to an end in most areas well before sunrise.

Check out my latest snow totals forecast below:

KOAA weather Southern Colorado snow forecast — 11/8 to 11/9/23

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 27. We'll see a much colder and windy Wednesday, with northerly gusts today up around 30 mph. A transition from rain to snow will take place this afternoon, with snow showers continuing through very early Thursday morning. Due to the warmer nature of this storm, most of the accumulating snowfall will be above 5,500 feet. Snow totals from 0-2".

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 29. After warming into the lower 80s on Tuesday, highs today will be more than 25 degrees colder in Pueblo. Rain showers may begin to develop around 4-5 pm, with the potential for a few flakes to mix in with the rain during the overnight hours. Accumulating snowfall is not expected in Pueblo from this storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 28. This will be a tricky forecast for Canon City, with rain changing to snow late tonight. While some light accumulations will be possible from this storm, we're not expected major impacts as snow totals should stay under 1".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 18. Goodbye spring, hello fall/winter! Snow showers early this afternoon will become more widespread and heavier by this evening in Teller County. With as much as 4-7" of snow possible through early tomorrow morning, Teller County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 pm until 5 am Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. A windy and much colder day today will be followed by snow from this afternoon into tomorrow morning. Some squally snow showers will be possible around the lunch hour before the brunt of the storm arrives later today. With 2-4" of snow in the forecast, snow covered roads are likely from this evening into Thursday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. It will be a windy and cooler day for the Plains on Wednesday, with highs dropping by more than 20-25 degrees from Tuesday. A few rain or snow showers will be possible, with little to no accumulations.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry skies during the day will give way to a chance for some light rain and/or snow late this evening into tomorrow morning. Snow totals should under 1" for both Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Our state's central mountain ranges will be under Winter Weather Advisories through early Thursday morning, with as much as 5-10" of snow possible in the high country. For the southeastern mountains, snow showers will increase later tonight, with snow continuing into tomorrow morning. Snow totals for the Wets, Sangres and Spanish Peaks will range between 2-6".

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will come to an end before 5 am Thursday in most areas, but snow on the roadways may cause impacts to your morning drive, especially on the Ute Pass and Monument Hill. Sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon, but it will be cold, with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s. Friday will be chilly, still in the 40s and 50s, with further warming and mid 50s to lower 60s this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

