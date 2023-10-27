First snow of the season will impact your Halloween weekend plans

Today’s Forecast:

Behind last night's cold front, it will be much colder today, with highs down around 25-30 degrees. Morning low clouds and fog will give way to sunshine by around the lunch hour, with clouds once again increasing late this evening as a storm approaches from the west. The storm will bring snow to the mountains overnight tonight into early Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 27. We'll see a breezy and much colder day on Friday across the Pikes Peak Region, with today's high only expected to warm into the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. After a high of 81 degrees on Thursday, today's high of 52 degrees will feel a whole lot colder than that, with sunshine expected once the morning clouds burn off.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 32. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a bright, breezy and chilly afternoon for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 25. A dry, but much cooler day for Teller County, with our high today in Woodland Park only warming into the middle to upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A cloudy and cold morning will give way to a bright, breezy and chilly afternoon, with this just the start of what looks like a cold and unsettled weekend. of weather for all of Southern Colorado.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Behind last night's cold front will come a much colder day for the Plains, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50S/60s; Low: 30s. You'll probably start to feel those fall-like changes today, with Friday's high more than 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Further cooling can be expected this weekend along with our first snow of the season.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll call today the "calm before the storm" as dry skies on Friday will give way to snow this weekend. Areas along and north of Highway 50 will be under Winter Storm Warnings from midnight tonight until noon Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will impact our mountains most of the weekend, with some areas expected to see as much as 1-2 feet of snow. Travel is not recommended as roads will be snow covered, icy and dangerous. Worst of the travel through the high country will be from Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

For the Plains, we'll see a dry start to the weekend before any rain or snow reaches our forecast Saturday evening. The bulk of the wintry precipitation will impact the I-25 corridor and Plains from late Saturday night into midday Sunday. I'm expecting moderate to high impacts from the Denver metro south into the Pikes Peak Region, with the highest snow totals expected in these areas. Here's a look at my latest snow accumulation forecast:

KOAA weather Forecast for snow this weekend for Southern Colorado — 10/28 to 10/29/23

Behind the snow, the real cold will settle in, with lows Monday morning dropping all the way down to the single digits and teens. Highs early next week will be slow to warm, with most areas only rebounding into the 40s by Halloween. Skies will be sunny early next week, with a return to near average highs by Wednesday and Thursday.

