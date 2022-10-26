First snow of the season could be possible this Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavier snow will continue to spread into the mountains this evening as an area of low pressure and an associated cold front will move into the state. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until noon tomorrow for the central and western mountains, whereas for the Sangres and Wets, these advisories will continue until early Friday morning.

KOAA weather Current Winter Weather Advisories for Southern Colorado now include the Sangres and Wets

For the I-25 corridor and Plains, a strong cold front will push in from the north early Thursday morning. This front will bring strong gusts of 30-40 mph to the forecast, and the potential for some moisture by mid to late morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 41; An early morning cold front and associated low pressure system will bring a big change to our forecast on Thursday. Behind the front, 30-40 mph wind gusts will be possible from just before sunrise through much of the afternoon. Moisture looks to arrive by mid to late morning, and could start as rain before changing to snow. Snow totals will be fairly minimal, generally between 0-1" in town.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 48; Windy and unsettled on Thursday, with mostly rain for Pueblo from this storm. It's possible that a few flakes could mix in from time to time, but due to our lower elevation, we're not expecting any accumulations in town.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 46; Windy, overcast, cold and unsettled weather on Thursday as a quick moving storm moves into Southern Colorado. Rain showers should develop by mid to late morning, and could mix with snow at times during the day. A light dusting will be possible in town, with higher amounts in the mountains outside of Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 34; Don't forget your winter jackets as you leave home for the day on Thursday. A winter storm will bring periods of snow and gusty winds to Teller County most of the day. Snow totals from 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s; A windy cold front will arrive with a big bang early Thursday morning, with 35-45 mph wind gusts possible. Behind the front, moisture will fill in, with showers picking up by mid to late morning. Snow totals from 1-3".

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Thursday will be a big wind day for the Plains, with peak northerly gusts during the day up around 35-45 mph. Due to our lower elevations and warmer temperatures, any precipitation that falls from this storm will fall as rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s/40s; A windy and slushy mix of rain and snow can be expected across the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday. For our region, the heaviest snow won't come until the evening hours, with snow showers potentially lingering into early Friday morning. Snow totals from 1-2".

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Periods of heavy snow could mean big impacts for the southeastern mountains on Thursday, with Winter Weather Advisories expected to begin in the Sangres and the Wets starting at 9 am. These advisories will continue into early Friday morning. Some areas could see as much as a foot of fresh snow. Travelers should be advised of potential delays and road closures in the mountains over the next 24-36 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Clearing skies by Friday morning will leave us with a cold start to the day. Sunshine and weak ridging aloft will allow for a nice amount of warming by the afternoon as highs return to 50s and low 60s outside of the mountains. A breezy and dry weekend will follow, with a few clouds on Saturday. For Halloween, there's nothing scary about this forecast as sunshine and mild highs will make for a fantastic final day of October.

