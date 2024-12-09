First snow of December may impact your Monday evening commute

Today’s Forecast:

After weekend temperatures in the 60s, a cold winter storm will bring a significant change to our forecast early this morning. Snow should hold off early this morning, leaving us with dry skies for the morning commute. The snow flakes should start to fly between 7-9 am up on Monument Hill, filling in for the rest of the Pikes Peak Region during the mid to late morning hours. Snow will continue to spread southward during the afternoon hours before tapering off late tonight from north to south.

KOAA weather Commuter Forecast — Pikes Peak Region (12/9/24)

On top of the snow, it will be much colder on Monday. Highs today will only warm into the 30s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with middle to upper 20s in Woodland Park and the Tri-Lakes area.

KOAA weather Monday's forecast for Southern Colorado (12/9/24)

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 14. Dry skies early will give way to snow showers as we head towards the mid to late morning hours. Snow could be heavy at times through this evening, with 1-4" of accumulation expected across the metro area.

Pueblo forecast: High: 34; Low: 13. Snow will pick up in the Pueblo area towards the lunch hour, with snow showers ongoing this afternoon and into the evening. Snow totals from 1-3".

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 15. Highs will be much colder than this past weekend as our next winter storm brings snow and barely above freezing highs to eastern Fremont County today. Snow totals form 2-5" across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 25; Low: 3. A quiet morning will give way to a snowy and cold afternoon, with periods of snow through late this evening. Snow totals from 3-6".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Snow will begin to fall by mid to late morning, with snow for the Palmer Divide continuing at times through late this evening. Snow totals from 2-5".

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Accumulations of up to 1" will be possible on the Plains from today's storm, with most impacts expected for areas closest to I-25. Accumulating snowfall is less likely for the eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. For the southern I-25 corridor, we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 am until 5 am Tuesday, with the worst of the storm expected to hit later today and tonight. Snowfall totals from 3-5".

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect at 11 am for the Sangres and Wet Mountains, as well as the adjacent mountain valleys. Snowfall totals for the highest elevations will range between 5-10", with 3-6" for the Wet Mountain Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Monday's departing storm will come some very cold temperatures. Tuesday morning will start out in the teens in Colorado Springs, with single digit wind chills. Highs on Tuesday will only recover by a couple of degrees, topping out in the middle 30s in town.

A return to near to above average highs will follow starting on Wednesday, with our late week temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the Colorado Springs area.

