First major heat wave of the year arrives today, continues through the weekend

Warm on Wednesday, but turning hot today as our first major heat wave of the year moves into Southern Colorado. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the 90s and 100s on the Plains. In Colorado Springs, our forecast high of 91 degrees will tie for the hottest day of the year so far, which we just saw back on Monday.

Although showers will be very limited today, we can't rule out a rogue shower or strong thunderstorm on the southeast Plains. For the rest of us, a few clouds can be expected this afternoon, which may help to provide a little shade during the hottest part of the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 61. H-O-T on Thursday, with today's high returning to the 90s in Colorado Springs for only the second time this year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. Today's high of 99 degrees will be more than 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but should stop just short of the triple digits.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 64. Our final day of spring will be a hot one for eastern Fremont County as highs this afternoon look to warm into the middle 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. Sunshine this morning will give way to a very warm and partly cloudy afternoon, with rain not expected on Thursday in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Toasty temperatures on Thursday will mark the start of a multi-day heat wave for Southern Colorado, with highs today in northern El Paso County climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. We'll see our first day in the triple digit temperatures here on the Plains on Thursday, with some areas expecting to see temperatures in the 100s throughout the upcoming weekend. In some areas, an isolated PM shower or thunderstorm will be possible today as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Unseasonably hot temperatures and mostly dry weather will build into our forecast today, with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy to gusty, and warm on Thursday, with southwest wind gusts around 30-40 mph. Along and west of the Continental Divide, we're expecting increased fire danger threats late this week. For the southeastern mountains, an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm will be possible today.

Friday will be our hottest day this year for Southern Colorado, with 90s and 100s returning to the Plains. In Colorado Springs, we're looking at a high temperature near 96 degrees, which would threaten the current record of 97 degrees, last set in 1968. Pueblo's forecast high of 104 degrees looks to outdo the current record high of 103 degrees, last set in 2006. A Heat Advisory will go into effect on Friday starting at 10 am, and won't be allowed to expire until 9 pm.

KOAA weather The first Heat Advisory of the year for Colorado will go into effect Friday morning at 10 am

90s and 100s will stick around on the Plains throughout the weekend, with highs only cooling a few degrees each day through Sunday. By early next week, we're looking at an increase in moisture levels, with cooling highs and scattered afternoon thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado.

