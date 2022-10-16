First freeze possible tonight for parts of Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cool and cloudy day, those overcast skies will give way to mostly clear skies throughout late night hours. With clear skies and a dry airmass in place, overnight temperatures will be cold across the region, even giving way to the potential first freeze of the season for parts of El Paso County.

We could be heading for our first freeze of the season tonight in El Paso County! Take steps NOW to protect outdoor pipes, sprinklers and your pets from the cold. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qqaUJNkbHk — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 16, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 62; Parts of Colorado Springs are likely to see their first freeze of the season heading into early Monday morning. After that chilly start, sunshine will allow for a nice amount of warming as highs look to return to the lower 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 65; An overnight Frost Advisory should be allowed to expire by 9 am Monday for Pueblo County. Following the big morning chill, we'll see a transition to sunny skies and mild highs by Monday afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 63; After a gray and gloomy Sunday, sunshine will prevail across Fremont County on Monday, with highs in Canon City expected to warm into the lower to middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 55; With morning temperatures in the upper 20s tomorrow, you'll definitely want to grab an extra layer as you head out the door. Sunshine and mid 50s will follow, making for a great end to the day for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Widespread frost early in the day will give to sunshine and mild highs by the afternoon as temperatures looks to rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; A fine fall-like start to the week for the eastern Plains of Colorado, with morning temperatures in the 30s giving way to daytime highs in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Dry skies and sunshine will return to our forecast on Monday, with daytime highs expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; A cold start to the week for the mountains, with highs on Monday only warming into the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure over the northern Rockies will keep our weather pattern fairly tranquil this week. On top of a quiet looking week of weather, we'll also see some warm afternoon highs from Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon temperatures over the Plains will warm into the 60s and 70s each day before cooling as we head into the weekend. Longer range models are hinting at a possible pattern change next weekend that could include heavy snowfall for the mountains, and possible windy and unsettled weather for the Plains. Stay tuned...

