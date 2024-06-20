First day of summer brings morning sun with heavy afternoon storms

Today’s Forecast:

The Western Street Breakfast will be serving up some early showers but mid-morning sunshine, as a stationary boundary that's been providing us with active weather over the past two days moves north. Clouds will follow suit clearing from south to north through the rest of the morning. As a result, you'll see a nice rebound today in temperatures - near average - for the first day of summer - the summer solstice officially arrives at 2:50 PM MDT. We will have good chances this afternoon for showers and thunderstorms, with timing beginning at noon in the mountains, and 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM this afternoon along the I-25 corridor. Today's storms will be capable of heavy rain and some healthy lightning rates. In the mountains, we'll have the potential for isolated Flash Flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Increasing sunshine through the end of the Western Street Breakfast. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 59.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 62.

Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms - you may see a storm as early as noon, best timing though is between 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 49.

Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms which may produce heavy rain. South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70S; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms - generally after 2:00PM. South winds at 10-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90S; Low: 60s.

Mostly sunny with south winds at 10-20 mph bumping up to 20-30 mph during the afternoon. A great way to kick of summer!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83; Low: 56/59.

Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms after 12:00PM. South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny in the morning with building clouds by 11:00AM. Isolated showers may begin over the highest terrain at this time, with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing through the lunchtime period. Storms may produce heavy rainfall - remember not to drive through flooded roadways! One foot of rapidly moving water can sweep your car off the road. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

One more day of good afternoon storm chances in the afternoon before we begin drying out. Highs Friday will warm another 5 degrees, with more warming on Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday may see a weak isolated afternoon storm, but less coverage than we've seen the last couple of days. Early next week will be hot, and dry, with high pressure in place bringing highs to 10-15 degrees above average with plenty of sunshine. We'll look for storm chances to return north of highway 50 by mid-week .

