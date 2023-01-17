First big storm of 2023 set to bring wind & snow to Colorado on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will really start to ramp up over the high country this evening, where a new round of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories has gone into effect. The biggest accumulations look to favor the San Juan Mountains, where another 1-2 feet of fresh powder could fall through Wednesday evening.

For the I-25 corridor and Plains, it'll be a quiet night of weather ahead of snow that returns to the region late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 44; After a mellow Tuesday morning, our weather will change drastically by the afternoon and evening hours as snow moves back into the Pikes Peak Region. With the latest trends keeping the low slightly more to our north, the biggest impacts locally will occur over northern Colorado Springs and the Palmer Divide. In town, snow totals look to range from 2-5".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 49; Location is everything, and for Pueblo on Tuesday and Wednesday, we look to be just outside the bullseye of the higher snow totals. The storm should begin to bring rain and snow to our forecast by late afternoon, with a changeover to snow late Tuesday night. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 47; Overcast and cooler on Tuesday, with the potential for rain showers to develop by the late afternoon hours. As colder air settles in after sunset, a transition to snow is likely to take place. Snow totals from 1-3".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 37; Dry skies early will give way to increasing snow showers by the afternoon ahead of the potential for heavier snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Hazardous to dangerous travel can be expected from Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Snow totals from 5-8".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Increasing clouds during the first part of our day on Tuesday will be followed by snow as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 5 pm Tuesday, and continue through 5 pm Wednesday. Snow totals from 6-9", with locally higher amounts possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; We're looking at an interesting 24-48 hours for the Plains of Colorado. As the storm enters Southern Colorado on Tuesday, we can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms on the Plains. Then as cold air settles in Tuesday evening, a changeover to snow is likely, with the highest totals expected north of the Arkansas River Valley.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with a mix of rain and snow showers for the southern I-25 corridor by the afternoon. Moisture won't be as widespread this far south as this storm will favor areas along and north of the Palmer Divide. Snow totals from 0-2".

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s.30s; Here we go again! More heavy snow is expected for the San Juan Mountains through Wednesday, with an additional 1-2 feet of fresh powder here. Lesser amounts can be expected closer to home, with 5-10" possible for the Sangres, and only a couple of inches up in the Wet Mountains. On top of the snow, it will be windy, with peak gusts from 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

KOAA weather Forecast for snow in Southern Colorado — 1/17 to 1/18/23

As the surface low strengthens over the Plains on Wednesday, wrap around moisture will keep our weather unsettled most of the day. On top of additional snow showers, the winds will really begin to crank, gusting as high as 30-40 mph. With the current track of the low favoring northern Colorado, for now I expect the biggest impacts to occur from the Pikes Peak Region north. These areas should expect significant travel delays, possible road closures, and possible delays and closures for schools.

Dry skies will return Thursday as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing, but after one quiet day, another storm could bring snow back to Southern Colorado as we wrap up the week this Friday.



